CHAMPAIGN —A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during what police said was an incident of road rage on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Champaign police responded to the area of Town Center Boulevard and North Prospect Avenue for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Police said two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident and the occupant(s) of one of the vehicles fired at the other vehicle, striking the victim, and causing the victim’s vehicle to crash.
Police ask that anyone who has information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.