CHAMPAIGN - Police need help finding the person or people who shot a pedestrian in Champaign early Sunday.
Lt. Geoff Coon said just before 5:30 a.m., police were sent to a hospital where a 48-year-old man who arrived in a private vehicle was being treated for a gunshot wound to his left leg.
Preliminary information is that he was walking near East Beardsley Avenue and North Fourth Street when he was shot.
Police would appreciate it if any home or business nearby has surveillance video that could help them, that they turn it over. Arrangements can be made by calling the department at 217-351-4545.
Tips can also be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward.