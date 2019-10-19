CHAMPAIGN — A 32-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to his leg Friday night, and other shots were fired overnight.
About 8:26 p.m., Champaign Police learned the victim arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
An argument may have led to the shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of West Kirby Avenue.
Evidence was recovered from the scene.
About three hours later, police responded to the 200 block of Burr Oak Court for a report of shots heard. Multiple shell casings were recovered. There was property damage to a nearby building, but no injuries have been reported.
This morning at about 1:53 a.m., police went to the 600 block of East Bradley Avenue for a report of shots heard. A private residence, which was occupied, was struck several times by gunfire. No injuries have been reported.
There is no available suspect information for any of the incidents and no arrests have been made.
Video footage could be useful in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.