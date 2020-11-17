RANTOUL -- A Rantoul man in his 40s was shot and injured on the community's east side Tuesday evening.
Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said the man sustained a gunshot wound to a leg -- a wound that is not believed to be life-threatening. He was transported by ambulance to Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Police were called about 6:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of Harmon Drive for gunshots in the area.
Officers also located an unoccupied residence in that area that sustained damage from gunfire.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Rantoul Police Department or call Champaign County Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.