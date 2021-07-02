CHAMPAIGN — A man suffered several wounds in an early-morning shooting Friday in Champaign.
Police were sent to the 900 block of Francis Drive about 2:45 a.m. and found an 18-year-old man with what police described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his left leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The preliminary investigation shows that an unknown person approached him in the parking lot of a residential complex and began firing.
It's unknown in which direction the shooter fled. Police recovered 13 shell casings.
Police ask anyone with exterior surveillance video to share it with them to help in the investigation.
Anyone with information or video is asked to call the police department at 217-351-4545 or callers who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
There have been 136 incidents of shots fired in Champaign this calendar year.