CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for the person or people who shot a man at midday Thursday.
A release from Champaign police said officers were alerted to shots fired just after noon in the 600 block of Teal Cove, a cul-de-sac just north of West John Street and about a block west of Kenwood Road.
They found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to the hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The man is believed to be staying in Rantoul.
Preliminary information is that the victim was walking when he was hit by gunfire that came from a moving vehicle.
Police ask that anyone with exterior surveillance video contact them to share it. Calls can be made to the police department at 217-351-4545 or to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.