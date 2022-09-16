CHAMPAIGN — A 42-year-old Champaign man is in stable condition after being shot in the hand Thursday night.
Responding to a report of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Elm Street, police located the victim, who was taken to an area hospital. Police said the man was involved in an argument with his roommate, 35-year-old David Herrera, when a firearm was discharged.
Herrera fled the residence on foot, police said, before being detained a short distance from the scene. He was arrested on initial charges including aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated domestic battery.
The investigation continues.