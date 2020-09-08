CHAMPAIGN — A 27-year-old man was shot twice after an altercation outside of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Kenwood Road on Monday night.
It was the second shooting incident in the city over Labor Day weekend. On Saturday night, a 25-year-old man was shot near Fourth Street and Beardsley Avenue.
Investigations remain active in both cases.
The shooting remains under investigation. It brings to approximately 126 the number of shots fired incidents in Champaign in 2020.
Police on Monday were dispatched to a local hospital at approximately 9:16 p.m. after a report of a shooting victim who had arrived by personal transport. There, officers discovered a 27-year-old male with two gunshot injuries. The victim was taken into surgery and his condition is unknown as of Tuesday morning, police said.
Police ask that anyone who has information to please call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.