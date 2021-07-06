URBANA - Police are investigating the circumstances of a drive-by shooting in Urbana Sunday that left a man with a shattered jaw and a bullet in his hip.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said a 21-year-old man reported he was walking in the 900 block of Division Avenue about 5:25 p.m. when a car with tinted windows pulled up and two people fired at him.
Smysor said the man was hit in the face with one bullet that shattered his right jaw and a second that entered his buttocks and lodged in his hip. He is expected to survive the injuries for which he was treated at a local hospital.
Police in Urbana have responded to 50 calls of confirmed shots fired this year.
Anyone with information that could help police on this one is asked to call the department at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.