CHAMPAIGN - An early-morning shooting in Champaign left one man injured, police say.
The incident took place in the 1600 block of Sheffield Road. Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 12:43 a.m. today and found a 39-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital. The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.
A preliminary investigation suggest unknown subjects fired shots into an occupied residence and struck the victim while he was in bed.
The incident brings to 137 the number of confirmed shots fired in Champaign for 2020.