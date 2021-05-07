URBANA — A Rantoul man who was on probation for mob action has admitted he battered a man in Rantoul earlier this year.
Bryson Russell, 18, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Juniper Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbuam Thursday to aggravated battery. He admitted that on Jan. 18, he took part with three other men in battering a man on Falcon Drive.
He was sentenced to two years in prison and his probation in the mob action case for which he had been given probation last fall was unsuccessfully terminated. Other charges of robbery and mob action in that case were also dismissed.
Russell also pleaded guilty in a separate case to aggravated driving under the influence, admitting that on Dec. 21, he drove in Rantoul in a car with no headlights at a time when his blood-alcohol content was 0.14 percent.
For that he was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge and ordered to perform 480 hours of public service.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said Russell’s only previous conviction was for the mob action that happened in August 2020.