URBANA - A Champaign man who admitted he punched a motel clerk in the face has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Robert J. Franklin, 55, whose last known address was C-U At Home, 70 E. Washington St., pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated battery, admitting to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on April 23 he slugged the clerk at the Days Inn, 914 Bloomington Road, C.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said about 10:30 p.m. that Friday, Franklin demanded to be let in the motel and was admitted. The clerk recognized him as a former customer.
Once inside, Franklin ordered the clerk to open the register but the clerk would not. Franklin then got into a fight with the clerk, punching him in the face repeatedly and trying to take items from the clerk’s pockets.
The clerk was able to get him out the door and police found Franklin nearby.
Umlah said Franklin had multiple prior convictions for attempted rape, residential burglary, theft, robbery, trespass and drug convictions. The prosecutor dismissed a charge of attempted robbery in return for Franklin’s plea.
Franklin told Rosenbaum he needs help for his drug addiction and the judge agreed to recommend him for treatment while in prison.
He was given credit on his sentence for 60 days already served.