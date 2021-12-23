URBANA — A Rantoul man wanted in a Vermilion County shooting case has been charged with weapons offenses in Champaign County.
On Wednesday, Judge Ben Dyer ordered that Danny Bryant, 32, of the 1000 block of St. Andrews Circle, be held on $150,000 bond after his arrest Tuesday by U.S. marshals.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke said marshals went to his home to arrest him for aggravated discharge of a gun in a pending Vermilion County case. They found him in a vehicle nearby with a loaded Ruger handgun in his pocket.
With prior convictions for aggravated battery and threatening a public official, Bryant is not allowed to have a gun.
If convicted of the gun charges, he faces an extended term of three to 14 years in prison due to his prior convictions.
Dyer told Bryant to be back in court Jan. 4 for a probable cause hearing.