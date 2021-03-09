CHAMPAIGN - A Champaign man is in custody in Nevada on charges that he tried to kill a man in Champaign 10 months ago.
A release from Champaign police said that Coreyon A. Duncan, 32, whose last known address was in the 1900 block of Meadow Drive, was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas.
Champaign police were assisted by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Major Violator Unit.
A warrant with a $2 million bond had been issued for Duncan in connection with a May 26, 2020, shooting that happened about 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Ridgewood Drive.
Champaign police responding to shots fired and discovered a 31-year-old man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds in a yard outside of a private residence.
Duncan was identified soon after as the alleged shooter and a warrant issued for his arrest two days later. He’s charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class X felonies carrying mandatory prison terms upon conviction.
Court records show that Duncan has several previous convictions for drug possession and sales, theft, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, criminal trespass to land, and resisting arrest dating to 2007.
Duncan is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.