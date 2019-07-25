URBANA — A Champaign man wanted by prison officials for a parole violation is in police custody for allegedly having a variety of drugs for sale.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force Sgt. Dave Griffet said his detectives had been investigating Dwayne Henderson Jr., 29, of the 500 block of East Washington Street for several weeks because it was believed he was selling drugs.
On Wednesday afternoon, they located a vehicle that Henderson had been seen in previously in southeast Urbana and stopped it to arrest him on outstanding Department of Corrections and Champaign County warrants.
Griffet said Henderson was the front-seat passenger in the vehicle stopped near an apartment complex in the 1100 block of East Florida Avenue.
On him, officers found about 21 grams of heroin, 9.8 grams of powder cocaine and another 5.6 grams of crack cocaine. The crack was packaged in 20 bags, apparently for resale, Griffet said.
Because of his proximity to Crestview Park and the amount of suspected drugs, Henderson was charged with four Class X felony counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine and possession within 1,000 feet of a public park. Conviction of any of those counts means a mandatory six- to 30-year prison sentence.
He was also charged with a Class 1 felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Henderson, who was on parole for a 2018 mob action conviction, is being held for state corrections officials.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said Henderson had other adult convictions for unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a look-alike substance and juvenile adjudications for retail theft and burglary.
Judge Jason Bohm set Henderson’s bond at $100,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 24.