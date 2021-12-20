URBANA - An Iuka man found in a stolen car early Sunday near campus has been criminally charged.
Joshua D. Large, 36, was arraigned Monday for possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing justice in connection with his actions.
A University of Illinois police report said officers spotted a car near Neil and Green streets about 2:30 a.m. that appeared to be disabled and stopped to help.
Running the license plates on it, they discovered the Pontiac Grand Prix had been reported stolen.
Large initially gave police a different name and said he had no identification. Police eventually learned his real name and discovered he was wanted on warrants in five different counties for retail theft, drug and driving under revocation charges.
He eventually admitted to police he knew of the warrants. He was unable to explain how he got the vehicle, the report said.
Court records show that Large had previous convictions for residential burglary, forgery, burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. His bond was set over the weekend at $75,000.
He is due back in court Dec. 29 for a probable cause hearing.