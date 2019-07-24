URBANA — A Champaign man who fired a gun in the air while another person was present has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Brian Partlow, 30, who listed an address in the 400 block of East Church Street, pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm and an unrelated charge of driving under revocation.
The reckless discharge stemmed from a June 16 incident near the corner of Fourth and Church streets in Champaign in which Partlow got into a dispute with a friend and fired the gun in the air. The charge alleged that he acted recklessly and placed the other man at risk.
He also pleaded guilty to driving on June 16 at a time when his license was suspended because of a previous driving under the influence conviction.
In exchange for his guilty pleas in the two cases, a more serious count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon was dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Partlow had prior convictions for aggravated battery.