URBANA — A homeless man who admitted he molested a child in her own home last fall has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Taylor Richardson, 22, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, admitting he inappropriately touched a girl under the age of 13 on Nov. 10.
Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott said Richardson was a guest in the Urbana home of the child’s parents when he went in the girl’s bedroom about 3:30 a.m. and touched her sex organ over her clothing while she was in bed and while he exposed himself.
The child promptly reported what happened to her mother, and Urbana police investigated.
Schott said Richardson had no prior convictions. In return for his guilty plea, a second count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse was dismissed.
Richardson was given credit on his sentence for 259 days already served. He is eligible for day-for-day good time.