URBANA — The last of three men involved in a July mugging in Urbana has been sentenced.
Terry O. Childs, 33, who listed an address in the 400 block of Glenn Drive, Urbana, pleaded guilty last week before Judge Heidi Ladd to robbery and was sentenced to 30 months of probation and three months in jail with credit for time served.
He admitted that on July 20, he took part in robbing a man who was walking in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.
An Urbana police report said the victim was walking about 5 a.m. when he was approached by a man who tried to get his attention. He was running to a nearby apartment when two other men joined in chasing him. The trio caught him, beat him and took his shoes, cellphone and wallet before driving off.
The victim gave police a description of the fleeing car, which led to Childs and, ultimately, co-defendants Deshawn Brown and Derrick Junious, both of Urbana.
Brown, 27, earlier pleaded guilty to mob action and was sentenced to a year in prison. Junious pleaded guilty to robbery in September for the same sentence that Childs received.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said Childs had prior convictions for driving under suspension, obstructing justice, retail theft, aggravated driving under the influence, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery.