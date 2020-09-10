URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted taking part in looting in May that followed a protest has been sentenced to 30 months of probation and 100 hours of public service.
Jeramie Barker, 35, who listed an address in the 500 block of S. Mattis Ave., was also ordered to pay restitution of $673 to the Circle K, 1601 W. Springfield Ave., for damage he did at the business on May 31.
He pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis to theft with a prior theft, admitting that he stole cigars and alcohol from the store.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said about midnight on that Sunday, Champaign police observed glass broken and several people fleeing from the store. Barker got in a car that police stopped. In it, they found merchandise taken from the store.
Lozar said Barker had another theft conviction from 15 years earlier.
In return for his plea, a more serious burglary charge was dismissed.