URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had a “ghost gun” that he threatened his roommate with was charged Wednesday.
Lorn Chan, 41, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Dodson Drive, was arraigned Wednesday on a single count of possession of a weapon by a felon.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said on Tuesday afternoon, Chan’s roommate reported that Chan had been increasingly agitated with him lately and that when Chan arrived home Tuesday, he immediately became confrontational.
The roommate reported that Chan went to his bedroom and came out with a handgun that he pointed at the roommate and the roommate’s girlfriend while allegedly threatening to shoot them.
The report said Chan tried to put a round in the chamber but the firearm malfunctioned.
Another roommate convinced Chan to put the gun away.
Deputies found a gray polymer handgun with no serial numbers and several partially assembled assault rifle receivers. They also found ammunition and a digital scale.
When Chan was arrested, he had a glass pipe for smoking methamphetamine in his pocket.
As a convicted felon - he has a 2001 aggravated battery conviction - Chan is not allowed to have a gun or ammunition. He told the deputy he needed a gun for protection in his dangerous neighborhood.
Court records show Chan also has other convictions for theft, battery, and several for driving under suspension.
Judge Jason Bohm informed Chan that if convicted, he faces a mandatory prison term of between three and 14 years. Bohm set Chan’s bond at $100,000 and told him to return to court June 28.