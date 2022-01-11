URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had a gun early Tuesday has been charged as being an armed habitual criminal.
If convicted, Demetrius Lane, 25, faces penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison for the Class X felony.
Lane, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Hill Street, was also charged with criminal damage to property.
Urbana police Sgt. Tim McNaught said about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Hill’s girlfriend summoned police to her Hill Street home because Lane had allegedly kicked at her door and broke windows on her van.
Police arrived to see him walk away from and lock a Dodge Charger - the same car that the woman said Lane had taken from her without her permission on Jan. 1.
McNaught said in the car, police found a loaded gun and Lane’s identification. With previous convictions for drug and weapon offenses, Lane is not allowed to possess a gun.
The girlfriend confirmed that the car was hers but said the gun belonged to Lane, according to McNaught.
Police received permission to search the girlfriend’s residence and found Lane in the basement.
He denied having been in the Charger and claimed that the woman broke her own van windows.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Lane's bond at $250,000 and told him to be back in court March 8.