URBANA — An Urbana man was arrested for allegedly having guns in a car in which he was riding early Saturday.
Dontarion Jordan, 29, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Vawter Drive, appeared in bond court Saturday and is expected to be formally charged Monday with aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
An Illinois State Police report said a trooper stopped a car for speeding on Interstate 74 near Neil Street about 12:30 a.m.
Based on a trained canine’s sniff of the car, the trooper searched it and found two guns at the feet of Jordan. Both guns had serial numbers scratched.
With previous felony convictions for drug offenses, Jordan is not allowed to have guns.
Judge Roger Webber set his bond at $50,000.