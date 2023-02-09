URBANA — A Springfield man who allegedly had a rifle he’s not allowed to possess remains in the Champaign County Jail after being charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and domestic battery.
Jesse D. Williams, 26, was arraigned earlier this week on both charges. The gun charge carries a mandatory three to 14 years in prison upon conviction.
A Champaign police report said about 11 a.m. on Jan 29, officers were sent to the 1000 block of Hollycrest Drive where Williams had reportedly been involved in a domestic dispute with a woman who told police that he had guns.
By the time police arrived, Williams was gone. They found his car farther down the street on Hollycrest still running but unoccupied. The driver’s and front passenger windows were both missing and on the driver’s seat was a fully-loaded rifle with a round in the chamber.
Police also found several live rounds and spent casings both inside and outside the vehicle.
Williams was arrested on Monday on a warrant that had been issued Jan. 31.
Judge Brett Olmstead arraigned him on Tuesday and left his bond at $500,000. He ordered Williams to have no contact with the woman he allegedly grabbed by the shoulder in an attempt to get her out of the Hollycrest home.
He told Williams to be back in court on March 14.
Court records show Williams has previous convictions for aggravated fleeing from police, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.