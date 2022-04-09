URBANA — A University of Illinois student who allegedly lied about being a robbery victim is expected to be formally charged with disorderly conduct.
UI police said Aditya Rao, 19, of Champaign, no address given, reported to 911 about 11 p.m. Thursday that he had been robbed of cash in the 800 block of South Wright Street in Champaign and that the robber threw his cellphone on the ground, breaking it.
Skeptical of his claims in light of the available evidence, police continued to interview Rao, who eventually admitted he made up the story about being robbed to account for his broken cellphone.
Police arrested him Friday afternoon for filing a false police report and took him to jail. His report had prompted UI police to send out a campus-wide emergency alert.
On Saturday, a judge released Rao on his own recognizance.