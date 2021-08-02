URBANA — A Champaign man has been charged with shooting a gun at people in Champaign two months ago and entering a home where people were present.
Jamarquis A. Ross, 21, who listed an address in the 1500 block of West Charles Street, was arrested Saturday night in Urbana by UI police who were aware that Ross had failed to appear in court for a domestic battery case.
Champaign police had also been investigating Ross in connection with a May 28 shooting incident in the 1400 block of Sunset Drive.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman told Judge Adam Dill that at about 1 p.m. Friday police found two separate groups of shell casings and found that a house had been hit by a bullet.
Based on witness statements and surveillance video, they found that a man had gotten out of a sport utility vehicle and had words with three pedestrians on the street, one of whom allegedly fired a gun at the SUV.
A masked gunman, later identified as Ross, then got out of the SUV and allegedly returned fire, shooting seven times into the group of people who were on the street. No one was reported injured.
Police also learned that just before the shooting, Ross was allegedly involved with forcibly entering an apartment in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive in Champaign and attacking the male occupant. That man jumped out the window and ran, leaving a woman behind.
Police determined that the same SUV had been involved in the Kiler Drive incident and the Sunset shooting.
Ross was charged Monday with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for what allegedly happened on Sunset Drive and criminal trespass to residence for the Kiler Drive incident.
Hinman said Ross had a prior adult conviction for domestic battery and a juvenile adjudication for burglary. Dill set his bond at $750,000 and told Ross to be back in court Sept. 28.
If convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm, he faces four to 15 years in prison.