URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly pointed a gun at his own children while intoxicated is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $100,000.
Johnny Kaspers, 44, who listed an address on Rosewood Drive, will have to wear a GPS monitor if he is able to post bond to be released.
On Monday he was arraigned for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction.
Because of previous convictions for aggravated battery and unlawful restraint, a prison sentence is mandatory should Kaspers be convicted of the weapons offense.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Rantoul police responded to Kaspers’ home Friday. One of his children reported that late on Thursday while Kaspers was intoxicated, he threw an alcohol bottle at her head, hitting her. The child had tried to take the bottle from Kaspers.
When the mother went to work Friday, Kaspers allegedly grabbed a gun, pointed it at his four children and threatened to shoot them.
One of the children was able to record the alleged threat and show it to police, who found Kaspers at his sister’s home and arrested him.
He is due back in court June 28. As a condition of his bond he is to have no contact with his home address or his children.