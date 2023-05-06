URBANA — A Dewey man arrested on campus Friday afternoon for allegedly threatening police and exposing himself is expected to be formally charged Monday.
Steven Killam, 46, was arrested by University of Illinois police and taken to jail about 6:40 p.m.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said a UI police report said officers were sent to the area of Sixth and Green streets to deal with a disorderly person and recognized Killam from multiple previous contacts.
Killam allegedly got up close to an officer’s face and when told to step back, became belligerent and began repeatedly addressing the Black officer by a racial epithet.
He allegedly threatened to find the officer’s home and harm his family, and continued to degrade him with other pejorative comments, the report said.
Officers cleared that call but were summoned back about 15 minutes later when it was reported that Killam was at the McDonald’s, 616 E. Green St., making lewd remarks to and touching passing women as he allegedly exposed his genitals to them.
The same officer who responded to the first call arrested Killam. As he was driving him to the jail, Killam allegedly threatened to harm the officer and his family members.
Alferink said Killam, who is currently on probation for threatening a public official, is expected to be charged with hate crime, threatening a public official, indecent exposure and assault.
Hearing about his other prior convictions for domestic battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and obstructing justice, Judge Anna Benjamin set Killam’s bond at $500,000.