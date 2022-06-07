URBANA — A Chicago man who allegedly threatened to shoot people outside an Urbana apartment complex Monday night has been charged as an armed habitual criminal.
Jason W. Brantley, 28, was arrested about 9:45 p.m. after an incident in the 2000 block of Vawter Street.
An Urbana police report said Brantley was visiting people outside the apartment complex when he became confrontational, waved a gun around and stated, “I’ll shoot anybody here.”
A woman who knew Brantley asked him to leave and he allegedly pointed the gun in her face and threatened to shoot her. She retreated and called the police.
A neighbor saw someone matching Brantley’s description run past her apartment. Police found a semi-automatic gun with an extended magazine near where the witness saw the man running.
Police stopped Brantley about a half block away and arrested him.
As an officer tried to handcuff him, Brantley allegedly pulled away and wrestled. The officer suffered cuts to his fingers.
Police also found six pills of suspected Ecstasy in his pants pocket.
Brantley was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term upon conviction.
He was also charged with less serious counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer and aggravated assault.
Hearing that Brantley had prior convictions for armed robbery, burglary, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, and possession of a controlled substance, Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $500,000 and told him to be back in court June 29 for a probable cause hearing.