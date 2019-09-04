URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted beating up an acquaintance over tequila is headed to prison for four years.
Matthew Toliver, 56, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Sunrise Drive, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to aggravated battery.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said on Sept. 21, 2017, Urbana police were called to the Lincoln Lodge, 403 W. University Ave., U, where witnesses saw Toliver hit a man in the face, then slam his head to the ground. Boyd said Toliver was acquainted with the victim and had demanded tequila from him. When the victim didn’t produce, Toliver began hitting him in the face, then repeatedly slammed his head to the ground on the walkway at the hotel.
The victim sustained a bloody nose, cuts and scrapes from the attack, Boyd said.
In return for his plea, the state dismissed two other cases against Toliver accusing him of robbery in an Aug. 16, 2017, purse snatching in Urbana and burglary for allegedly breaking a window at an Urbana liquor store on Sept. 25, 2017.
Toliver was given credit on his sentence for almost a year already served. For more than half of that time, Toliver had been deemed unfit to stand trial. He was restored to fitness in late July.
Boyd said Toliver had a prior felony conviction for robbery in 2000 and two other misdemeanors for deceptive practices and child endangerment.