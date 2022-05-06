URBANA — A man from northern Illinois who bonded out of the county jail on a drug case under a false name has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Christian Mathews, 33, also known as Robert Franklin III, formerly of Hanover Park, pleaded guilty last week before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of escape, admitting that he left the county jail on bond under the false Franklin name on July 10, 2020.
He had been arrested and charged the day before for alleged drug offenses after members of the Street Crimes Task Force found crack cocaine intended for sale in an apartment on Vawter Street in Urbana where Mathews and a woman, Christina Rood, were.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum dismissed those charges after he pleaded guilty to the escape charge.
It was only after Franklin’s release from jail on bond that FBI records revealed his actual identity of Mathews.
McCallum said Mathews had several previous convictions for crimes of deception, including possession of altered or fake identification, deceptive practices, counterfeiting credit cards, and identity theft.
McCallum said after Mathews completes his sentence for the escape conviction, he will be transferred to Wisconsin to serve another four years for a 2018 case for being an habitual criminal.
McCallum said charges against Rood, 42, remain unresolved because she hasn’t appeared in court since early in 2021.