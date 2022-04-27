URBANA — A 39-year-old Urbana man who rammed a stolen truck into Champaign County’s satellite jail building last summer is going to prison for 10 years.
In a negotiated plea agreement accepted by Judge Roger Webber Wednesday, Yevgeniy Nikolaev pleaded guilty to vehicular invasion, aggravated assault, criminal damage to government-supported property and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.
Charges of attempted murder, aggravated driving under the influence and theft of a boat were dismissed.
His sentences on the four charges — 10 years each for vehicular invasion and criminal damage to government property, five years for possession of a stolen vehicle and three years for aggravated assault — will run concurrently, according to the plea agreement terms.
In a chaotic series of events that unfolded July 14, 2021, Nikolaev was said to have stolen a pickup truck and rammed it into a gate at the northeast corner of the jail at 502 S. Lierman Ave., U, then broke through the gate, rammed a truck, then rammed through sallyport doors and then drove around to the front part of the building and accelerated toward the lobby, according to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.
He was also said to have driven toward Champaign County Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Snyder who was trying to stop him and had to dive out of the way to avoid being hit by the truck.
Nikolaev was also said to have fled in the truck, crashed it and then ran to a nearby business where he tried to push a woman in a truck waiting for a repair out of her vehicle before eventually being caught.
Rietz said damage done in the incident exceeded $100,000.