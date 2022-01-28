URBANA — A Champaign man who failed to report to the jail to begin his prison sentence now faces the prospect of even more time behind bars.
A warrant was issued Wednesday for the arrest of Anthony M. Lindsey, 36, who was sentenced to five years in prison on Jan. 3 after he pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Judge Roger Webber agreed on that day to give Lindsey until Jan. 24 to turn himself in to begin serving his sentence, but Lindsey did not report on Monday as ordered.
When Lindsey didn’t show, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum filed an additional charge of escape against him. If convicted of that, he faces an extended prison term of between two and 10 years and any sentence he receives would have to be served after the five-year prison sentence he received for having a gun that he wasn’t supposed to have back in March 2020.
Lindsey has convictions for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, residential burglary, obstructing justice, domestic battery and driving under revocation.