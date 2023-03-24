URBANA — A Champaign man charged with assaulting a police officer during a standoff apparently precipitated by a mental crisis he was having has been acquitted of his crime by reason of insanity.
Judge Roger Webber made the finding in the case of Nicholas Harris-Miner, 24, on Wednesday. The verdict means that he will now be admitted to a Department of Human Services facility for treatment.
Harris-Miner had been charged with stalking and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 24, 2022, incident at his apartment complex in the 500 block of South Mattis Avenue. He allegedly knocked on his neighbor’s door and window after having been released from jail the day before after being charged with stalking that woman and damaging her property.
Harris-Miner had been ordered to have no contact with the woman, who called police upon his return. As officers responded, he opened his door and fired an air pistol at one of them, then went back inside and declined to come out.
During the standoff, he allegedly called 911 ranting, posted Snapchat videos of himself with the air gun and a hole in his wall and again stepped out, firing pellets in the direction of the neighbor’s door.
Officers were aware from the encounter earlier in the week that Harris-Miner was having mental issues. They eventually got him out of his apartment that day and took him to jail.
Prosecutors dismissed the earlier case in which Harris-Miner allegedly stalked the woman and damaged her property.