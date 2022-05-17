URBANA — A man who sped away from Champaign County sheriff’s deputies who were trying to check on him was injured as he fled.
Sheriff’s Lt. Tony Shaw said an employer at a business on North Cunningham Avenue called for help Tuesday morning when an employee who had been fired began hurting himself by cutting his wrists.
As deputies were responding to the welfare check about 10:30 a.m., the man was getting in a vehicle. He drove north with the deputies following, refused to stop, then accelerated away from them.
The man turned on Perkins Road and was pulling away from the deputies, who decided to end their pursuit out of caution.
The man came up on a curve on Perkins and lost control, Shaw said, crashing into an embankment. The collision was hard enough to cause his airbags to deploy.
Deputies found that he had cuts to his wrists and forearms consistent with what they had been told by the employer. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation.
Shaw described the man’s injuries as non-life-threatening.