URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly fled from police Sunday and was linked to two loaded guns has been charged with armed violence.
Divontae J. Bailey, 20, who listed an address in the 500 block of G.H. Baker Drive, is being held in the county jail in lieu of $250,000 and is due back in court with an attorney April 5.
A Champaign police report said just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1100 block of North Third Street to check for armed people.
A vehicle that was leaving that area sped away from Champaign police after officers tried to do a traffic stop. Police believed that some of its occupants may have fled on foot.
As they searched the area, officers spotted Bailey, who appeared to be holding something that was concealed. He ran from police and ignored their commands to stop.
An officer eventually caught up to Bailey and took him to the ground. The officer hurt his hand during the confrontation. Bailey had a loaded semiautomatic handgun on him, the report said.
Police searched the area where they saw him running and found a second loaded handgun that had been reported stolen and a magazine for it in a nearby trash can.
Bailey was arraigned Monday on charges of armed violence, possession of a stolen gun, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and resisting a peace officer.
Judge Brett Olmstead explained to Bailey that if he is convicted in this case and an unresolved aggravated fleeing case from last year, he would have to serve the sentences one after the other.
The most serious charge is armed violence for which a prison sentence of six to 30 years is mandated.