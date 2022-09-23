URBANA — A man sentenced to prison in his absence last week is now in police custody and charged with a new set of offenses.
Heaven T. Gray, 32, who last lived in the 1000 block of East Kerr Avenue, Urbana, had been sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison for armed violence stemming from his arrest by Urbana police on Dec. 31, 2020.
But when he didn’t show up for his Sept. 14 hearing, Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced him to prison anyway and issued a warrant for his arrest.
An Urbana police report said that about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers saw Gray in the passenger seat of a car in the 900 block of East Michigan Avenue and approached to talk to him.
The report said he got out, dropped a backpack he was holding, then ran west from them still clutching a different shoulder bag. He ignored commands to stop as he fled through nearby backyards and over fences. Gray was ultimately caught when he slipped in a yard in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
As he ran, Gray was seen dropping the shoulder bag and its contents spilled out.
On Gray, police found a plastic bag containing about 13 grams of suspected cocaine and another bag with about a gram of suspected methamphetamine.
Near the bag, they found two credit cards with Gray’s name on them and a loaded .380 pistol with its serial number obliterated.
In the backpack that had been dropped near the car police found mail addressed to Gray and a box of .380-caliber ammunition.
As a result of his Wednesday actions, Gray was criminally charged with armed violence, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a weapon with a defaced serial number, possession of a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer.
Should he be convicted over the most serious charge of armed violence, he faces six to 30 years in prison, which would have to be served once he has completed the 6 ½ year sentence he received last week.
Court records show that Gray has other previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful restraint, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and resisting a peace officer.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond in the new case at $500,000 and a preliminary hearing for Oct. 19.