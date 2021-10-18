URBANA — A Champaign man who had about a half ounce of cocaine when police arrested him for allegedly putting a gun to his girlfriend’s forehead has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Warren D. Kelly, 41, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Greendale Drive, pleaded guilty last week before Judge Roger Webber to possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, admitting that he had the drug April 3.
A Champaign police report said officers had been called to the 700 block of Crescent Drive because Kelly allegedly pulled the gun on his girlfriend. As officers put him in handcuffs, they saw him drop a bag containing white powder and kick it under the squad car.
The bag weighed just over 14 grams, the report said.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum dismissed other charges of domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in return for Kelly’s guilty plea.
McCallum said Kelly had previous convictions for assault, resisting arrest, domestic battery, battery and driving under the influence.