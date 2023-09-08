URBANA — A Champaign man who illegally possessed a loaded gun in a car has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Noting Nathan Cobbs’ criminal history, coupled with his mental and substance abuse issues, Judge Randy Rosenbaum described Cobbs as a “ticking time bomb.”
“Far too many people have guns who should not have them. Bad things happen when people (in his circumstances) have guns,” the judge said.
In July, a Champaign County jury convicted Cobbs, now 33, of being an armed habitual criminal because he had a gun in a vehicle that Champaign police stopped on July 31, 2022, at the intersection of Park and Wright streets for not having a front license plate.
The gun was found pushed under the front passenger seat from the back, where Cobbs had been seated.
At the time of his arrest, Cobbs was on parole for robbery, the latest in a long string of criminal convictions that began when he was a juvenile. He also had a conviction for burglary and the two Class 2 or greater offenses qualified him to be an armed habitual criminal.
“Between 2006 and 2022, there is not a year he wasn’t convicted of a crime, save two when he was in prison,” Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum argued.
Acknowledging what could best be described as a difficult childhood for Cobbs, the prosecutor said: “At some point, you need to take responsibility for your own life and move on.”
McCallum sought a 20-year prison sentence for Cobbs, who faced up to 30 years behind bars for the Class X felony.
Cobbs’ attorney, Jeff Cisco of Champaign, laid out some of those childhood difficulties, starting with Cobbs’ deposit into the foster care system at a very early age, his witnessing of a murder at age 4, his mistreatment by foster family members, the beginning of his regular use of alcohol and drugs in his early teens and a long history of mental illness, including bipolar disorder.
Noting that Cobbs had taken advantage of programs in the county jail to help him, Cisco asked the judge to impose the minimum of six years in prison.
Cobbs begged the judge to give him a minimal sentence that would allow him to be a father to his two sons, helping them to not make the wrong decisions he has repeatedly.
Cobbs said he’s taken multiple classes while in jail for the last 405 days and has plans to operate a food truck if given the chance.
“I need mental health help. Prison makes me act out more,” Cobbs said.
Rosenbaum said Cobbs’ difficult childhood was indeed mitigating but given the many chances Cobbs had already been given, he found his rehabilitative potential to be low.
“He’s essentially doing life on the installment plan,” Rosenbaum said.
Cobbs is required to serve 85 percent of his sentence or about 12 years.