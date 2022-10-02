CHAMPAIGN — An Urbana man who apparently accidentally shot himself in response to hearing gunfire in Champaign early Sunday has been cited for negligent discharge of a gun.
A release from Champaign police said officers on patrol about 1:50 a.m. heard gunfire and saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot of an unnamed establishment in the 700 block of North Hickory Street.
When they investigated, officers saw evidence to suggest someone had been shot but the person was gone and they found no shell casings.
Minutes later, a 31-year-old man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.
Police learned that he was also in the parking lot from which the vehicles were leaving when he heard the shots and tried to unholster his own legally owned gun. In the process, the gun fired, hitting his hand.
Police said he was in stable condition later Sunday morning. He was given a notice to appear in court later. The state’s attorney’s office will decide whether he should be criminally charged.
Officers are working with other businesses nearby to identify where the initial shots came from that prompted the man to try to pull his own gun.
Police received no other reports of injuries to any people or property.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.