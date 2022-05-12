URBANA — An Iuka man found in a stolen car in Champaign late last year has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.
Joshua D. Large, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to obstructing justice. He admitted that he gave a false name to University of Illinois Police on Dec. 19.
A police report said officers spotted an apparently disabled car near Neil and Green streets about 2:30 a.m. that day and stopped to help. When they ran the car’s plates, they discovered it had been stolen.
A charge alleging Large possessed a stolen vehicle was dismissed in return for his guilty plea. He admitted to police he gave a false name because he knew he had outstanding arrest warrants.
Court records show he had previous convictions for residential burglary, forgery, burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Large was given credit on his sentence for 69 days already served.