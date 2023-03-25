URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he lied to police investigating a shots fired call almost three years ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Thomas Cannon, 47, who listed an address on Scovill Street when he was arrested March 30, 2020, pleaded guilty recently before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to obstructing justice, admitting that he had denied being involved in a shooting altercation and where he was coming from.
In exchange, other charges alleging unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon were dismissed.
Rosenbaum had previously suppressed as evidence a gun that police found in the trunk of a car that Cannon was driving away from the 1000 block of Kerr Avenue, Urbana, on March 30, 2020.
An Urbana police report said Cannon and Lionel Brown, 41, of Urbana, were fighting over a woman outside at an apartment complex in that block when Brown, who was intoxicated, took a gun from Cannon and fired it but didn’t hit anyone.
Cannon and the woman then left the complex with the gun in the trunk of the car.
Brown pleaded guilty about a year ago to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to two years in prison. Both he and Cannon had multiple prior felony convictions.
Rosenbaum also sentenced Cannon to 180 days in jail but agreed to hold that time in remission to give Cannon an opportunity to show he can succeed at probation. He’s due back in court July 19 for a review.