URBANA — A man who gave police the wrong name for his girlfriend as they investigated her for a killing was sentenced Monday to a year in prison.
Quincy Hayes, 29, who last lived in the 200 block of Kenwood Road, Champaign, pleaded guilty in March to obstructing justice in connection with the investigation of Arieana Colbert, 22, who was convicted in January of the Oct. 20, 2021, murder of Acarrie Ingram-Triner.
Colbert fatally shot her best friend, 19, of Rantoul, as they fought over money in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 200 block of Kenwood Road, Champaign.
Hayes was living with Colbert at the time and was also friends with Ms. Ingram-Triner. He was with the women when the shooting happened.
In his guilty plea to obstructing justice, Hayes admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that he misled a Champaign police officer who was investigating the killing by giving a different name for Colbert.
To aggravate Hayes’ sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink had Champaign police detective Arthur Miller testify that Hayes’ misinformation caused police to arrest but later clear another person, diverting them from finding Colbert right away.
Miller said Hayes also gave police a false name for himself the night of the shooting as he fled the apartment building with his children.
Colbert and Hayes were arrested in Chicago about two months after the killing in a hotel on the South Side.
Additionally, Miller said, when Hayes was brought back to Champaign County to testify at Colbert’s January trial, he reportedly damaged a motel room that the state’s attorney’s office had paid for him to stay in.
Colbert was convicted by a jury and subsequently sentenced by Judge Randy Rosenbaum to 47 years in prison for Ms. Ingram-Triner’s murder, just two years over the minimum for that offense.
Hayes will likely be released from prison in under six months as he is eligible for day-for-day good time and had already served 29 days in custody.