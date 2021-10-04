URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had a gun near where he was hiding after a hit-and-run crash Saturday has been charged with two felonies and a number of traffic offenses.
Jiamante Wells, 26, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Christopher Circle, is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond after being charged Monday with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and defacing the serial number on a gun.
If convicted of the possession charge, Wells faces a mandatory prison term of between three and 14 years.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Champaign police were called to a traffic crash at Washington and Walnut streets in downtown Champaign.
Witnesses said the driver of a Kia Optima ran a red light, hit another vehicle and then got out and ran. The passenger also fled.
Based on their physical appearance and clothing description, police found Wells hiding under a truck in a nearby alley. Near him wedged into a pile of bricks was a loaded handgun with an extended magazine. The serial number had been rubbed off.
With a prior aggravated battery conviction from 2017, Wells is not allowed to have a gun.
He also has seven pending felony and misdemeanor cases from 2020 and 2021, for theft, possession of controlled substance, residential burglary, obstructing justice, aggravated driving under the influence, domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
He was supposed to be tried on at least one case this week before Judge Roger Webber. All of Wells’ cases have been continued to Thursday for a status call.
The female who was in the car with him was not charged.
Police also found about $1,000 worth of clothing with security tags on it in the back of the car Wells wrecked.