URBANA — A self-described “moral drug dealer” caught with 2 ounces of cocaine in his truck more than two years ago has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
“He’s the poster child for why people should not represent themselves,” Judge Randy Rosenbaum said of Christoper C. Bradley, 54.
A Champaign County jury in May took all of 10 minutes to find the former resident of Seymour guilty of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
He was charged with a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years because of the amount of cocaine involved — just under 64 grams.
On Thursday, Rosenbaum first addressed Bradley’s request for a new trial in which Bradley railed about the unfairness of not being able to confront his accuser.
Bradley was referring to a confidential informant who had tipped a Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officer that Bradley could be found in east Urbana on Oct. 30, 2019, with a large amount of cocaine.
Testimony at trial was that two task force officers headed from the Champaign police headquarters to a gas station in east Urbana where Bradley was. En route, they learned that his driver’s license had been expired for more than a year, giving them probable cause to pull over the truck as Bradley left the station.
As the officers approached, Bradley removed a bag of cannabis and a one-hitter box from the console and held it out the window for them.
They then did a more thorough search of the truck, finding the cocaine in two plastic bags inside a sunglasses case, along with other plastic bags and two grinders for cannabis and cocaine.
In an interview after his arrest, Bradley told Officer Jim Kerner that the cocaine had been given him by a supplier who routinely fronted him the product in promise of payment after it had been sold.
Bradley said he had been selling cocaine that way for a long time, and as a “moral drug dealer,” he sold only to working folks “who don’t have drama in their lives” instead of preying on addicts who did not have legitimate means to pay.
More than a year after the felony charges were filed against Bradley — he had been released from jail on bond within 10 days of his arrest — Bradley had a falling out with his court-appointed public defender and told the judge he’d investigate hiring a private attorney.
No private attorney entered and Bradley’s case was continued month to month until June 2021, when his attorney announced he was ready for trial.
In late June 2021, Bradley, on his own, filed a motion to suppress the evidence that police found in his truck. A week later, when his attorney informed the judge he had no intention of going forward with Bradley’s motion, Bradley declared that he would represent himself.
Rosenbaum gave him the usual speech about the pitfalls of self-representation and warned him that he would get no special treatment from the court.
Nonetheless, Bradley asked the judge to hear his motion to suppress. Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum called witnesses at an Aug. 2 hearing for which Bradley arrived late.
A week later, Rosenbaum ruled against Bradley in writing, finding the stop of the truck to be legitimate and the evidence seized fair game for the prosecution.
Both at trial and again Thursday, Bradley continued to rail about the unfairness of the process, specifically that he was never given the name of the informant who got the investigative ball rolling. He also claimed to be the victim of a police conspiracy, alleged evidence tampering and even collusion by Rosenbaum without providing proof to back up any of his assertions.
Reiterating that he made the correct ruling on the motion to suppress, Rosenbaum said McCallum had even gone beyond what was required of him by bringing the confidential source to the judge to prove that the person existed.
“I don’t know why Mr. Bradley is fixated in going after that person,” said the judge, adding there was “no merit to any of his arguments.”
Proceeding to sentencing, McCallum recommended 20 years for Bradley, the amount of time Bradley claimed to have been selling 2 ounces of cocaine a week.
“He has zero worth to this community,” said the prosecutor, noting that Bradley was $12,000 in arrears in child support. “He’s not working. All he does is deal cocaine, and when he gets caught, he hopes the cops will play ball with him.
“He has abused himself for 30 to 40 years and has never taken responsibility for this," McCallum said. "He sounds like somebody convinced in their drug-addled mind that they are right and the rest of the world is wrong. This is the life he has chosen. He could have changed his life patterns. He has not.”
When given his opportunity to address what his sentence should be, Bradley instead rambled on about how the 60-year-long war on drugs in the U.S. has been “the biggest failure of any government in history.”
“I admitted I was a moral drug dealer. I sell to good people with careers, families. Of course, I’ve done it. The country has done it,” he said, then reverted to his claim that because no one saw him in his truck on Oct. 30, 2019, with cocaine, the informant’s tip that led to his arrest was therefore inadmissible.
Telling Rosenbaum he had done his research on him, Bradley asked the judge, a former public defender, how he could “sit there and let them do this” to him.
Bradley also told the judge he was “dying” and that he was awaiting medical testing for possible lung cancer. He argued he was not a violent person and that he worked as a building contractor.
Before imposing sentence, Rosenbaum assured Bradley that if his rulings were incorrect, the appellate court would let him know.
The judge said that he was not punishing Bradley for “his poor lawyering mistakes” but said it was obvious that he didn’t understand the law as it applied in his case.
Bradley’s criminal record included 48 traffic convictions since 1984 as well as others for violation of an order of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine.
He is eligible to earn day-for-day good time on his sentence.