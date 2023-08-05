DANVILLE — A Danville man who said he shot his own friend almost two years ago because he was paranoid due to using drugs has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The sentence for Andre T. Parchman Jr., 20, was the result of a negotiated plea agreement accepted Thursday by Judge Charles Hall.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said on Nov. 24, 2021, a group of friends were walking around in the 1100 block of Robinson Street when one of them suggested they look in cars for valuables.
As they were talking over the plan, Parchman took out a gun and shot his then 18-year-old friend in the torso for unexplained reasons.
Parchman ran away but turned himself in to Danville police later in the week. He initially denied being involved but after police confronted him with video evidence, he admitted he was there.
Parchman apologized for his actions and said he was paranoid due to drug use.
Under truth-in-sentencing, Parchman is required to serve 85 percent of his sentence. With credit for 611 days already served, he should be released from prison in just under seven years.