URBANA - A Foosland man who admitted he stole thousands of dollars from an elderly acquaintance has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Judge Roger Webber on Wednesday also ordered Preston Griffith, 38, to repay $8,072 to the man from whom he stole and the man’s bank.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah and Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom agreed that probation was appropriate for Griffith, whose only prior record included convictions for driving under suspension.
But the two disagreed about the type of probation, with Bergstrom arguing for second-chance probation, which would have allowed Griffith to escape a record of a conviction if he completes all the conditions.
Griffith pleaded guilty in late April to theft, admitting that between November 2019 and February 2020, he stole about two dozen checks from a then-87-year-old man for whom Griffith’s mother acted as a caretaker, then cashed them to fund his addiction.
Umlah said Griffith had been in the victim’s home many times and when confronted about overdrafts in the man’s account, Griffith admitted he took the checks and forged them to get cash, which he spent on crack cocaine.
Bergstrom argued for the lesser form of probation, saying that Griffith had already completed inpatient treatment for his drug problem, has repaid the bank almost $1,300 and has never been in trouble before.
Webber agreed with Umlah that it would deprecate the seriousness of the crime to grant Griffth second-chance probation.