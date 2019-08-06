URBANA — A Danville man who admitted he struck and bit an ex-girlfriend and later trespassed at her Champaign home last month has been sentenced to two years of probation and two weeks in jail.
Jabari Hill, 28, who listed an address in the 2300 block of North Vermilion Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction and criminal trespass to residence.
Those charges stemmed from incidents on two different days in July involving the woman and her apartment on Cynthia Drive.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said Hill went to the estranged girlfriend’s apartment on July 20, shoved his way in, flipped her mattress, knocked a television to the floor, got on top of her, bit her back, then took her wallet with a bank card and driver’s license and left.
Four days later, the woman received threatening texts from him followed by a pounding on her door. While she hid in a closet, Hill forced his way in and vandalized her apartment again, throwing eggs at walls, emptying the contents of the refrigerator and freezer onto the floor, and throwing flour and sugar about the apartment.
The woman called 911 from the closet, and police arrested Hill inside her place.
Other charges of residential burglary, stalking and robbery were dismissed in return for his guilty pleas.
He was also ordered to get partner abuse intervention and have no contact with the victim.
Banach said Hill had other convictions for domestic battery, driving under the influence and criminal damage to property.