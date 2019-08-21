URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted using stolen credit card information to buy hundreds of dollars in goods from a Champaign store has been sentenced to two years of conditional discharge.
Charnell Brown, 37, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Williamsburg Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday to identity theft with a prior theft conviction.
He admitted to Judge Tom Difanis that on June 3 and 4, he used the credit card information of a Chicago man who did not know him to buy home repair items from Home Depot in Champaign.
Brown was ordered to repay $1,859 to Home Depot, along with his co-defendant Chanelle Jackson, 24, of Champaign, who pleaded guilty to the same crime in July.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said in exchange for Brown’s guilty plea, he dismissed other charges of burglary and theft by deception against Brown alleging a similar scam at Slumberland in Champaign.
Both defendants were ordered to not go in either store.
McCallum said Brown had other convictions for driving under revocation, forgery, delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of THC.