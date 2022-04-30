URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a loaded gun and suspected drugs in his vehicle has been charged with weapons violations.
An Illinois Secretary of State police report said Joe D. Spearman, 32, who listed an address in the 100 block of North First Street, was stopped on April 26 by a state trooper for allegedly speeding in a school zone on Prospect Avenue.
Asked if he had any weapons, Spearman looked at a bag he had in the vehicle. Seeing cannabis and open containers, officers searched the vehicle. In the bag was a loaded .40-caliber pistol and other substances believed to be cocaine and Ecstasy that were sent to the lab to be tested.
As a convicted felon, Spearman is not allowed to possess a gun.
He was charged with armed violence and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. If convicted of armed violence, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
After hearing of his prior convictions for criminal trespass to residence, forgery, theft, possession of cannabis and driving under revocation, Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $300,000.
Spearman remained in jail over the weekend and is due back in court June 7.